How The US Border Unveiled A Huge Cheese Smuggling Scheme

We know that cheese is an item that is craved by turophiles and other curd connoisseurs, but many of us probably didn't know that cheese is a CRAVED item; that is, Concealable, Removable, Available, Valuable, Enjoyable, and Disposable, per Esquire. That's probably what one woman had in mind when she decided to try and bring 100 pounds of undeclared cheese from Mexico into the United States via El Paso.

The woman was spotted after she had tried to declare just ten wheels of cheese to the officer in charge before he discovered wheels hiding under blankets, and a few more wheels hiding in the trunk. Each wheel was said to weigh about a kilo, or 2.2 pounds, which made the entire stash just over 220 pounds in total, per the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol website.

While the law is very strict about importing dairy, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Officers are pretty lenient about bringing in the fermented delight in quantities "commensurate with personal consumption levels," CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio says. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60. It was undeclared and that amount would be a commercial quantity and additional reporting requirements would apply."