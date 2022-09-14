The Disturbing Reason HelloFresh Is Linked To A Health Alert

Popular meal kit service HelloFresh is but the latest company to be linked to food contamination fears. Sadly, this isn't the company's first foray into food-related safety issues — a voluntary recall was enacted in 2021 due to the risk of salmonella bacteria in onions, per the FDA.

HelloFresh is far from the only food provider that's had a rough go of it recently, however. Fellow meal kit service Daily Harvest recently distributed a product that caused hundreds of reports of gastrointestinal upset, liver damage, and at least 113 hospitalizations, according to the Los Angeles Times. This uber-upsetting example has brought to light the fact that many such meal kit services are not "required to register with the FDA." Nor do they actually have to follow FDA-mandated safety protocols to limit foodborne illness risk.

For their part, HelloFresh facilities are "SQF (Safe Quality Food) certified," which the company website describes as "the highest level of food safety certification." That said, anyone who opened a box of HelloFresh food in the recent past definitely needs to pay attention to the details of the company's most recent voluntary food alert.