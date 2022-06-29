Daily Harvest Meals Might Be Causing A Mysterious Illness

Vegan health food company Daily Harvest is in hot water after hundreds of consumers were seriously sickened by one of the brand's products. For a company that "prioritizes human and planetary health," per the Daily Harvest website, this is a pretty big deal.

The problem isn't limited to a smattering of individuals, either. Around 470 people report serious illness after consuming the brand's "French Lentil + Leek Crumbles," including multiple people who wound up having to have their gallbladders removed, per NBC News. Now, at least 100 people are filing suit against the company for what they say was severe gastrointestinal pain, which in some cases led to elevated liver enzymes, says CNN.

As one source told CNN, Daily Harvest was "built on the backs of influencers," but in a darkly ironic turn, this meal kit company wound up sickening some of the very same people responsible for its success, including vegan influencer Luke Wesley Pearson. Celebrities like Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow have also vocally supported the company. So far, affected individuals are underwhelmed by the company's response to the resulting illnesses, the cause of which remains a mystery.