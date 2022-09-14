The Hocus Pocus Spell Book Has Been Transformed Into A Savory Pie

It's hard to imagine what Halloween was like before 1993, also known as the year "Hocus Pocus" came out. Sure, you had some excellent choices in the VHS aisle — "Beetlejuice" (1988), "The Addams Family" (1991), and "Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1991) among them — but the Disney classic about a trio of bloodthirsty witches in search of eternal youth has managed to ingratiate itself like few others into the canon of family-friendly spooky season movies.

If you're unfamiliar with the plot, the film takes place in Salem, Massachusetts (natch), where three witches are unwittingly resurrected from their 200-year sleep by a skeptical teenage virgin who wanders into their abandoned cabin, reads a spell from a dusty old book, and lights a candle. For some, simply watching the movie at home with a bowl of kettle corn is enough. But serious "Hocus Pocus" fans have been known to take their love of the movie to the next level by indulging in themed food and drinks, including a limited-edition Kellogg's breakfast cereal that hit shelves last month. In anticipation of "Hocus Pocus 2," the long-awaited sequel premiering September 30 (per Disney+), food artist and "Hocus Pocus" stan Nikk Alcaraz has created a savory pie inspired by the Sanderson Sisters' devious spell book.