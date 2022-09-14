Wendy's Wants To Give You Free Frostys. Here's How To Get Them
Whether to enjoy all on its own or for dunking those salty French fries, Frostys have been a favorite treat since the first Wendy's location opened in 1969. Founder Dave Thomas was feeling nostalgic for the creamy and super-thick milkshakes he had as a kid. That's just what he accomplished with Frostys, using a closely-guarded recipe that's just about the same as it was 50 years ago.
But Frostys fans don't need us to convince them that they're delicious: They just need to know how to get one for free! Well, Wendy's just announced that they're bringing back "Boo! Books," little booklets that hold coupons good for five free Jr. Frostys (per PR Newswire). Plus, Boo! Books only cost $1. Wendy's shares that the coupon booklets are available right now at participating locations, and can be purchased until October 31. The coupons can be used through the end of the year.
Just when you think it can't get any better than a free chocolate or vanilla (and sometimes strawberry) Frosty, there's more. Your Boo! Books purchase goes to support an incredible cause, one that was close to Wendy's founder Dave Thomas' heart.
Frostys with a side of supporting a good cause
In addition to getting some free Jr. Frostys, by purchasing a Boo! Books booklet, you'll be helping children who are waiting to find a family. Wendy's shares that proceeds from Boo! Books sales will go toward the Dave Thomas Foundation, which helps children get adopted (via PR Newswire). The foundation hires recruiters and adoption experts to work with children across the country, including teenagers and children with special needs, greatly increasing the number of successful matches with loving families. They also help businesses establish adoption benefits for their employees to make the adoption process easier.
Dave Thomas was adopted when he was six months old, and as an adult, was a tireless advocate for children waiting in foster care to be placed with families, according to Biography. He was an adoption spokesperson under former President George H. W. Bush, creating a media campaign to spread awareness. He even testified before Congress to promote tax credits for families wishing to adopt.
Through the sales of Boo! Books in 2021, Wendy's was able to donate $5.8 million to the Dave Thomas Foundation — and they're hoping to beat that number this year. So why the Halloween theme? Because Wendy's is hoping you'll pick up extra Boo! Books to give to trick-or-treaters instead of candy. We're sure they won't mind, however, if you decide to save the free Jr. Frosty coupons for yourself.