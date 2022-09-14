Wendy's Wants To Give You Free Frostys. Here's How To Get Them

Whether to enjoy all on its own or for dunking those salty French fries, Frostys have been a favorite treat since the first Wendy's location opened in 1969. Founder Dave Thomas was feeling nostalgic for the creamy and super-thick milkshakes he had as a kid. That's just what he accomplished with Frostys, using a closely-guarded recipe that's just about the same as it was 50 years ago.

But Frostys fans don't need us to convince them that they're delicious: They just need to know how to get one for free! Well, Wendy's just announced that they're bringing back "Boo! Books," little booklets that hold coupons good for five free Jr. Frostys (per PR Newswire). Plus, Boo! Books only cost $1. Wendy's shares that the coupon booklets are available right now at participating locations, and can be purchased until October 31. The coupons can be used through the end of the year.

Just when you think it can't get any better than a free chocolate or vanilla (and sometimes strawberry) Frosty, there's more. Your Boo! Books purchase goes to support an incredible cause, one that was close to Wendy's founder Dave Thomas' heart.