Starbucks UK Is Honoring The Queen In A Special Way

As Britain and the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, companies have been posting tributes and finding ways to honor her legacy. Some businesses, although they seem to be trying, have made the public quite upset with their online condolences. Just hours after the news broke, Heinz U.K. tweeted out a statement, reading "Everyone at Heinz is deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and offer our sincerest condolences to all members of the royal family at this time." Twitter users in the comments immediately tore into aspects of the message. "So sad that you had to use Comic Sans?" one person wrote. "25% off a bottle of ketchup in their online store with the code RIPQUEEN," another commenter said sarcastically.

Despite this, it does seem that some companies are getting it right. In honor of the Queen's funeral on September 19, King Charles III proclaimed the day a bank holiday so workers were able to attend, per The Mirror. The decision to close was left up to the individual business, and it seems like Starbucks will be on the right side of history with its choice.