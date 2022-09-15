Singing Vegan TikTok Chef Gabrielle Reyes Mixes Beats With Beets - Exclusive Interview

For our readers who might just be discovering you, what inspired you to go vegan?

Back in 2011, I was in college. I was studying theater, acting, singing, all that. The performance space can be pretty toxic. There's a lot of ideas about what a woman should look like, how her body should be, how much she should eat, dieting, all that nonsense.

I was deep in that for a couple of months, and that developed into an eating disorder. I was really struggling. I was binging, purging, over-exercising, undereating. Everything bad you shouldn't do, I was doing it. And then, one day after a huge tailgate, I ate all this food and I felt like crap. I was going to go do what I did at the time. I heard a voice in my head, and it sounded like my late father (he passed when I was younger). It sounded like him, and it was literally, "Go vegan."

That was it, and I was like, "All right." I never went back. People think it's crazy when I tell them that, but it was something that was almost a higher universal calling, because I'd been struggling so much with feeling guilty about what I was putting into my body for so long. I was feeling at a low vibration. I wasn't feeling like how I feel today.

After that, I never looked back. I never craved meat, never craved cheese, never craved eggs ever again. It was like a light switch went off, and then I started cooking. I've been cooking for a while. I'd been making Haitian, Caribbean, Latin food, and soul food for a while with my family. This was my chance to cook for myself, become an adult in a way, and take ownership of what I was doing to make myself feel incredible every day. I've been doing it ever since.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).