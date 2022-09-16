Wendy's Relatable The Bear Meme Has Twitter Cracking Up

With the majority of food shows these days being in the style of a competition or reality program, many people have found FX's "The Bear" to be a refreshing and realistic on-screen take on the restaurant scene. The fictitious series follows Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a talented New York City chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his family's restaurant following the death of his brother (via IMDb). As you can probably imagine, Berzatto's Italian beef sandwich-slinging family eatery, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, functions much differently than the fine dining establishments he's used to, causing a bit of chaos in the kitchen.

The series has been met with considerable praise since its June 23 debut and was quickly picked up for a second season. However, it seems that no amount of critical acclaim could stop "The Bear" from getting meme-ified by the netizens of the world, and recently, a new virtual joke about the program has been circulating the web.

Known as "Carmy In The Kitchen," the meme contains a shot of Allen's Berzatto standing in the middle of his chaotic kitchen with a spoon in his hand and a "pensive and serious" look on his face (via Know Your Meme). The accompanying caption, meanwhile, typically details a simple meal made by the poster that doesn't quite match the expression on the chef's face, such as a PB&J or a frozen pizza, thus creating the joke.