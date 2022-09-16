How Prince Harry And Prince William Broke Bread This Week

Prince William and Prince Harry along with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have reportedly been clashing with each other as far back as 2018, per She Knows. Tensions seemed to heat up when Harry and Markle decided to step away from their royal duties to pursue a "normal" life. This choice, or at least the way it was implemented, caused William "incredible hurt," per US Weekly. A source told the publication, "William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan's decision and statement. It's sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this."

Things didn't seem to get any better when their grandfather Prince Phillip died in 2021, according to New York Post. Prince William reportedly refused to walk alongside Prince Harry while escorting Prince Phillip's coffin. Aside from William and Middleton, many other members of the royal family refused to acknowledge Harry or Markle. Though it's upsetting when a significant event doesn't help to repair rifts in the family, it seems the four are trying to be civil following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.