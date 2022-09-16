How Prince Harry And Prince William Broke Bread This Week
Prince William and Prince Harry along with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have reportedly been clashing with each other as far back as 2018, per She Knows. Tensions seemed to heat up when Harry and Markle decided to step away from their royal duties to pursue a "normal" life. This choice, or at least the way it was implemented, caused William "incredible hurt," per US Weekly. A source told the publication, "William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan's decision and statement. It's sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this."
Things didn't seem to get any better when their grandfather Prince Phillip died in 2021, according to New York Post. Prince William reportedly refused to walk alongside Prince Harry while escorting Prince Phillip's coffin. Aside from William and Middleton, many other members of the royal family refused to acknowledge Harry or Markle. Though it's upsetting when a significant event doesn't help to repair rifts in the family, it seems the four are trying to be civil following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William thought it was a sign of unity
In what seems to be a big step in repairing their tumultuous relationship, Harry and William attended a dinner together along with their wives shortly after the queen passed, per STYLECASTER. The dinner took place the day before the royal family transported Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to Westminster Hall. According to Page Six, an undisclosed royal source said, "[The family is] all very grateful — both sides putting all things aside for the Queen."
Just a few days before the dinner, Prince William reached out to Harry and Markle to invite them to a public show of unity (via ET). The four trekked the property outside Windsor Castle to greet supporters and view the tributes that were left to honor the queen's passing. Whether the brothers' relationship improves after this is completely up to them, but regardless, it's made clear that despite the feud, Harry is in a period of deep mourning. "We know that despite the problems that he had with his brother and his father, he remained very close to the queen right up until her death and he will be absolutely devastated by the loss," royal expert Katie Nicholl said.