Jeff Mauro Talks Game Day Cooking For The Entire Family, Dogs Included - Exclusive Interview

What do we need to know about cooking for pets?

If you have a dog at home, or multiple dogs like I do, your life tends to be governed by them. Usually, the way they communicate is with their cute little eyes. That stare occurs a lot when I'm enjoying all my favorite game-day foods while I'm watching my favorite Chicago team hopefully win on a Sunday afternoon. I can't pay attention because they're staring at me.

You might as well give in and spoil them and let them indulge in a little bit of "home-gating," if you will ... by creating something out of the food that they already know and love. That's why I partnered with Cesar and created awesome match-ups like this season's seven-layer [dip].

It's filet mignon hard dog food. Then you've got the soft dog food layer, then another layer of hard, then another layer of soft, and then it's topped with Cesar dog treats on top.

If you don't win the game, you're going to win that day because of your dogs. They're going to love you, and then next week, you can repeat it. If you go to Cesar.com, there are plenty of other matchup recipes that are inspired by some of your game-day favorites, like barbecue wings, nachos, chili. You name it, it's there for you, all using your existing dog food. It's awesome.

If you're going to make this at home, do you need to worry about portions or giving them too much of the good stuff?

You want to follow your veterinary-recommended portions and what it says on the bag, giving them the appropriate amount of food.

But it's [all about] how you plate it, how you combine flavors to give them something new out of what they already know. My one dog, Pinot G, will eat as much or as little [as you give him]. Whatever you give him, he's going to eat it. He's going to be so happy to chew food.

My other dog, JoJo, will sniff it and be like, "I've had this three days in a row, young man. It's time to switch things up. I am bored with the selection. I need to see the other menu. I need the secret menu." For dogs like that ... this is an easy way to keep things fresh for them.

Why did you feel Cesar was a brand that you personally would work well with?

It's quality dog food, and they like to have fun. They focus on having fun and feeding your pets, like [with] this season's Cesar seven-layer [dip] and the bestie bowls I did with them last season, when we were partnered together. It's a great household name that my dogs happen to love and eat every day. What's better? I'm a dog lover and I love to spoil my dog, so I give them the good stuff.