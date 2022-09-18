A GBBO Season 10 Contestant Just Threw Major Shade At Noel Fielding

According to Dan Chambers, a "Great British Bake Off" contestant from Season 10, many of the jokes Noel Fielding made during filming weren't suitable for the camera. He explained to Metro.co.uk, "A lot of the things that [Fielding] would say didn't make it in because he would just say anything he wanted to and it might not have been quite appropriate." Was he throwing shade at Fielding with his remarks?

Chambers, the first contestant to drop out of the competition, reportedly found Fielding to be entertaining but a bit distracting, too. Given the man's personality and the jumpers he wears, it is not surprising. Both Fielding and former host Sandi Toksvig were distracting, according to Chambers, who noted that he didn't have time to talk while competing.

In a special edition of the contest aired in 2021 (hosting cast members of the A Sin), the same adjective (distracting) found its way onto Fielding. Only this time he was grabbing the attention of fans, per the Express. What caused the conversation was the jumper he was wearing. However distracting or inappropriate his statements off camera may have been, his brand of humor apparently still landed with people. "He's so funny, he's like a big kid really," said Laura Adlington, a contestant on the show in 2020 (via Metro.co.uk).