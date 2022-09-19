Dara Yu Just Confirmed MasterChef's Biggest Judging Secret - Exclusive

Dara Yu made waves when she won "MasterChef" Season 12, aka "MasterChef: Back to Win." Not only did Yu claim the victory — and the $250,000 grand prize — but she also claimed some additional titles. Yu is now also the youngest winner of the cooking competition show, and the only contestant to both compete on the show's children-centric version ("MasterChef: Junior") and return for the adult version of the show and claim the win.

Coming back to the show, Dara had one goal: to have fun. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Yu told us, "I went into 'MasterChef: Back to Win' wanting to have fun and see where the experience took me. Every challenge I was getting through, I was like, 'Okay, this is cool. Maybe I can actually win this.' I took every challenge as it came and did my best and it got me through to the end."

By this point, Dara Yu has a lot of experience cooking in the "MasterChef" Kitchen, which means she knows all the behind-the-scenes secrets of the show. In our exclusive interview, Yu confirmed the judges' biggest secret.