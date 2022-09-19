The NFL Stadium That Offers The Most Expensive Beer

Put on your jerseys and slap on that foam finger because it's football season. You know what that means, don't you? High school games, watching the Thanksgiving game with your folks back home, remembering John Madden, and of course, insane stadium prices. For some of the prices they charge, you'd think your hot dog would be autographed.

Why do football stadiums charge so much for food anyway? Isn't thousands of people that crowd the aisles and private rooms enough to keep their profits up? According to MEL Magazine, the stadiums charge double digits for a drink because a good percentage of the concession stand's money goes to the NFL and sometimes players have a cut of factored into their contract. If they were to charge only a few bucks for a beer and a dog, they wouldn't be able to stay in business after everyone gets their cut.

Of course, stadiums have tried to bring in more customers by offering lower prices for food and drinks. CNBC reported that in 2018, stadiums focused on selling $5 beer, $3 pretzels and popcorn, and $2 hot dogs in certain locations in a bid to reverse declining attendance. As inflation and other concerning economic factors continue to hang over the market, however, it seems you'll still be paying more than pocket change for a soft pretzel and a lager.

One stadium, in particular, has not just an expensive beer, but the most expensive beer in all of the NFL stadiums.