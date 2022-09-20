McDonald's Is Officially Reopening In Ukraine. Here's What We Know So Far

When McDonald's first opened on Russian soil in 1990, thousands lined up outside, waiting for a taste of the American food they'd heard so much about. According to Insider, the opening of a restaurant chain from a capitalist nation suggested that the Soviet Union was coming to an end. By the following year, this would come to fruition (via History).

Over the following 30 years, McDonald's continued to grow its outlets to 850 stores in Russia and 108 in neighboring Ukraine. When these nearly 1,000 locations closed this year due to the Ukraine-Russia crisis that started on February 24, some financial loss was expected. While the two countries represent just 2% of takings for the fast food giant, the loss is estimated at $127 million in inventory, leases, and continued employee salaries, per an article from Insider.

In August, reports outlined McDonalds' return to Ukraine, though it was unclear when the locations would reopen and how many would be affected. Thanks to recent news, Ukrainians now have some clarity about the future of McDonald's in their country.