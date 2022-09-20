Whisky Fanatics Are Going To Love Monkey Shoulder's New Fragrance

A quick search on the internet will tell you that generally, no one likes to smell like alcohol. There are enough tricks on how to hide the previous night's drinking from your colleagues at work the next day to suggest that it's a pressing concern. Not only will your distinctly funky breath give you away, but the smell of alcohol also oozes out from your body through sweat as it leaves your system (via Men's Health). Those margaritas and martinis that you were knocking back last night will certainly not have the same fruity smell the next morning. All-in-all, alcohol is not something most people want to smell like. But that's not something a certain brand of whisky thinks.

In a statement released by Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky, the makers of the scotch whisky have announced that they're out to change the notion that you can't walk into a room smelling like your favorite spirit. "After years of bucking the stodginess of Scotch society and pushing folks to play with their whisky," the statement says, "Monkey Shoulder heeded their own advice and created a limited-edition soft scent of the hard stuff." So what exactly is Money Shoulder up to this time you ask? A fresh, whisky-inspired fragrance of course!