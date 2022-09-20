Oreo's Newest Cafe Just Opened In This State

Milk's favorite cookie is growing up. The lunch pail favorite, pantry staple, and ever-popular Oreo announced its first ever cafe last year, igniting unbridled enthusiasm among fans of the sandwich cookie, according to a Mashed report. The restaurant sits on the third floor of an IT'SUGAR store in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, per a press release sent to Mashed at the time.

The menu at Oreo Cafe offers menu options that extend well beyond a simple glass of milk. Guests can customize a dessert themselves or select from a range of Oreo-themed delicacies, like an Oreo-infused waffle sundae. Those in the know can also choose from a secret menu that was meant just for followers of Oreo's social media (via Instagram). According to the Food Network, merchandise available for purchase includes an Oreo-scented candle and all manner of cookie-themed paraphernalia.

One guest wrote that the Oreo Cafe is a "cookie-lover's dream," in a NJ101.5 post. Now, Oreo is giving cookie-lovers in another state the opportunity to enjoy the immersive Oreo experience.