The Daily Show's Hilarious Response To The 'Pillow Dude' Incident At Hardee's

Hardee's is one of those fast food restaurants that exist in the shadows of competitors like McDonald's or Wendy's. Yet, one thing's for sure: Folks that keep returning to the chain can vouch for one of its tried and true menu offerings.

Among the most popular items to order at Hardee's, its handmade biscuits are often the star of the show according to some Reddit users. Believe it or not, Hardee's biscuits are ordered so often that a new batch is made every 15 minutes (per Hardee's website), and one long-time employee has even attested to making over one million biscuits in her nearly 12 years working there (via WYMT).

With so many biscuits in circulation, perhaps it was only a matter of time before they got brought up in connection with an FBI encounter. Last week MyPillow CEO and Donald Trump associate, Mike Lindell, was approached by FBI agents at a Hardee's drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota (via Minnesota Reformer). Lindell said agents confiscated his phone as part of a search warrant and questioned him about fraud allegations he made with regard to the 2020 presidential election. According to an FBI spokesperson, a search warrant was indeed executed. It appears to be part of a larger investigation of "Trump's attempt to overturn the election," per the Reformer. After the incident, Hardee's and "The Daily Show" made humorous posts on Twitter. Once again, the star was Hardee's biscuits.