The Special Way Kraft Mac & Cheese Is Honoring Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kraft macaroni and cheese is a brand that clearly loves entertainment and movies. Last year, the product got on board with one of the biggest big-screen events of the summer, "Space Jam: A New Legacy,” by bringing a whimsical "Space Jam”-inspired macaroni and cheese to grocery store shelves. The kid-favorite comfort dinner transformed its classic elbows into basketball and bunny shapes, per AdAge. Kraft even unveiled Space Jammies pajamas for kids to wear to the table.

In another melding of film and product promotion, Kraft collaborated with actor Ryan Reynolds to market the Netflix film, "The Adam Project.” This tie-in was a little different, with the young star of the movie, Walker Scobell, spewing one-liners written by adults in a laugh-worthy commercial for Kraft mac and cheese (via Fast Company).

Now, Kraft is embracing another collaboration with what is expected to be a major movie experience of the fall season, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”