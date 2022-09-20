How You Can Get Signed Dolly Parton Merch With Taco Bell

If there's anything more anticipation-inducing among Taco Bell fanatics than the chain's Mexican Pizza (which made its long-awaited permanent return to stores on September 15 after a fraught period of supply backups), it's "Mexican Pizza: The Musical." The brand has been teasing the TikTok production on social media for a few months now, bolstered by sneak peaks of its songs and star-studded cast, which includes Doja Cat, TikTok star Victor Kunda, and country music legend Dolly Parton, per Playbill.

Echoing the release issues that accompanied the hyped-up return of its elusive beefy menu item, the musical was postponed just hours before its original premiere date on May 26, inciting an outcry of disappointment on Twitter. Four months later, the chain appeased fans with news that the show would officially drop on September 15. It's now available to watch online, described as "an epic story of love, loss, hope, reunion, and a side of song and dance. Or just something to put on while you eat Mexican Pizza." As an extra treat, Taco Bell is giving fans the chance to score free Taco Bell for a year or a signed a Dolly Parton Playbill — here's how to enter.