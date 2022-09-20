How You Can Get Signed Dolly Parton Merch With Taco Bell
If there's anything more anticipation-inducing among Taco Bell fanatics than the chain's Mexican Pizza (which made its long-awaited permanent return to stores on September 15 after a fraught period of supply backups), it's "Mexican Pizza: The Musical." The brand has been teasing the TikTok production on social media for a few months now, bolstered by sneak peaks of its songs and star-studded cast, which includes Doja Cat, TikTok star Victor Kunda, and country music legend Dolly Parton, per Playbill.
Echoing the release issues that accompanied the hyped-up return of its elusive beefy menu item, the musical was postponed just hours before its original premiere date on May 26, inciting an outcry of disappointment on Twitter. Four months later, the chain appeased fans with news that the show would officially drop on September 15. It's now available to watch online, described as "an epic story of love, loss, hope, reunion, and a side of song and dance. Or just something to put on while you eat Mexican Pizza." As an extra treat, Taco Bell is giving fans the chance to score free Taco Bell for a year or a signed a Dolly Parton Playbill — here's how to enter.
Anyone with a TikTok can enter
The chance to win free Taco Bell for a year or a "Mexican Pizza: The Musical" Playbill signed by Dolly Parton is easier than you'd think. According to a TikTok video posted by the brand, fans can enter by posting a TikTok of their own that features a sound from the musical (which can be found under the music tab on Taco Bell's TikTok account) and includes the hashtag #MexicanPizzaMusicalGiveaway.
Parton was offered a role in the musical after signing a fan petition to bring back Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, which was first discontinued in November of 2020 (via Insider). As you might guess, the show recreates the fan-led action that inspired the chain's decision to bring back the menu item — a plot told through a series of passionate musical numbers that heavily feature Parton's iconic country crooning. Lots of viewers have already declared their enthusiastic participation in the comments, so time is of the essence if you want a chance to win.