The Aldi Craft Beer Fries That Are Perfect For Football Season

Over on Instagram, user adventuresinaldi shared an image of McCain thin-cut craft beer-battered fries, writing, "Sunday football is here! Need a quick & yummy side?! These fries are awesome in the air fryer!!!" adding "You can find them in the Aldi finds freezers this week!" Followers cheered on the snack. One exclaimed, "Looks delicious!" and another rejoiced, "They finally appeared at my store! Yay!" Unfortunately, not everyone was so lucky. A hopeful shopper wrote, "I've looked at 2 aldis and still can't find these. I bet they're great!"

This isn't the first year these French fries have been around. Last year, YouTube user Coffee with Pips tested the McCain craft beer fries after cooking them in the oven and concluded, "I'd recommend these fries to everybody." Of course, McCain has been in the frozen French Fry game for some time. According to PR Newswire, the company was founded in Canada in 1957 (long before the Super Bowl was even invented, according to History), and the frozen food company is now the "world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products."

For anyone with a little extra time before the next kickoff, McCain offers a few recipes to take its craft beer fries up a notch including one for Bacon-Glazed Beer Battered Fries and a Friday Night Fry Bar, which we're betting would taste just as good on Sunday afternoon.