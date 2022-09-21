Sonic Has A Fried New Dessert Item On The Way

Oreo's newest cafe may have opened earlier this week, but Sonic has been dishing out desserts for decades, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The expansive menu includes everything from shakes and malts to banana splits. You may be tempted to concoct one of these options from the ice cream you have gathering frost in the back of your freezer, but Sonic will undoubtedly have an option that's appealing to you, with more than five different blast options for you to choose from, as well as multitudes of milkshake flavors.

Sonic is the largest drive-in restaurant in the U.S., per Business Wire. According to Business Insider, the fast food chain serves roughly 3 million customers a day. The company has released many milkshake flavors over the years, but a new dessert item at the restaurant takes the popular chain outside the realm of frozen treats and into the world of fried delights.