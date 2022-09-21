Sonic Has A Fried New Dessert Item On The Way
Oreo's newest cafe may have opened earlier this week, but Sonic has been dishing out desserts for decades, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The expansive menu includes everything from shakes and malts to banana splits. You may be tempted to concoct one of these options from the ice cream you have gathering frost in the back of your freezer, but Sonic will undoubtedly have an option that's appealing to you, with more than five different blast options for you to choose from, as well as multitudes of milkshake flavors.
Sonic is the largest drive-in restaurant in the U.S., per Business Wire. According to Business Insider, the fast food chain serves roughly 3 million customers a day. The company has released many milkshake flavors over the years, but a new dessert item at the restaurant takes the popular chain outside the realm of frozen treats and into the world of fried delights.
New dessert pairs fried with frozen
Sonic's endless menu of milkshakes, malts, blasts, and other treats will receive a shake up when the chain debuts a new fried dessert late this month, according to Chew Boom. The drive-in fast food chain will start offering Fried Cookie Dough Bites to customers on September 26, Penn Live reported. The new dessert marries warm chocolate chip cookie dough with a crispy-fried exterior to give you a crunchy bite on the outside and molten heaven in the middle. The dough bites also come with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side at $2.99.
Sonic will give its app users a chance to access this new dessert ahead of the official drop date. On September 21, the chain will offer anyone using the Sonic app a chance to try them first, per Thrillist.
Sonic's Fried Cookie Dough Bites will be available until November 27.