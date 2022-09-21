The Shocking Reason Chipotle Just Settled With New Jersey

Chipotle recently put an end to a viral $3 burrito hack and it's not the only thing the restaurant chain says it's working to terminate. Skating child labor laws in the Garden State is also at the top of that list.

ScrapeHero says there are over 3,000 Chipotle locations across the United States and some of them outside New Jersey have ran into issues over their relationships with their employees in the past. For example in 2019, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused locations in the city of violating an ordinance that requires them to provide employees with regular schedules (per Nation's Restaurant News). In 2018, multiple Chipotle locations in Massachusetts were involved in violation of the state's child labor laws (via Food & Wine). Massachusetts fined Chipotle nearly $2 million for the thousands of violations the state uncovered over a period of four years.

Now, it seems Chipotle locations in Massachusetts weren't the only ones facing questions over child labor law violations.