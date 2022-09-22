Long John Silver's Just Made It Onto An Unexpected Barstool Sports List

Long John Silver's hasn't had the easiest time establishing its position in the world of fast food. According to Eat This! Not That, the business has switched ownership three times in the last few decades and closed half of its stores — down to 701 from 1,500 since 1989. Just 10 years before, Long John Silver's had been at its peak; it once boasted a two-thirds ownership of the fast food market share.

However, the casual fish chain's luck started to change in early 2019. Unlike the case with many other businesses, the pandemic actually helped revive the restaurant due to factors implemented the year before: Long John Silvers' business had been simplified, it began working with third-party delivery services, and by saving money on marketing, profits started to increase. "We didn't have to spend on advertising," CEO Blain Shortreed told QSR. "We didn't have too many forward buys. We could actually put our advertising on hold." In 2021, the company saw a positive growth of 20%, and recently, it landed another interesting success with Barstool Sports.