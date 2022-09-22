Are Planet Smoothie's New Avocado Drinks Actually Healthy?

Planet Smoothie has incorporated one of the absolute healthiest foods you can buy into some new menu offerings, but healthy ingredients don't always mean healthy food products. For instance, although Burger King says its Double Whopper sandwich includes produce like lettuce and tomatoes, Nutrition Value states the sandwich contains 67% of the daily recommended allowance of sodium. Add on a soda and a side of fries and you're likely already over your sodium intake for the day in just one meal.

While Double Whoppers might be something you intake in moderation, you could not be eating enough avocado. Trista Best, a registered dietitian and nutrition professor, tells Mashed, "Avocados contain an essential fat that has benefits beyond physical implications, though it improves skin appearance as well, into brain health. This fat is omega-3 fatty acid and avocado contains this as well as oleic acid, both beneficial for beauty and the brain."

Thus, Planet Smoothie's inclusion of avocados can definitely provide consumers with some of those benefits. The real question, however, is whether the entire package counteracts those benefits by giving you too much of what you don't necessarily need. No one can answer that question better than Best.