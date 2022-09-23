There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Pesticide In Fruit Leather

What exactly is fruit leather? The National Center for Home Food Preservation describes it as pureed fresh fruit that has been spread out, dried, and rolled up — like a more natural version of the '90s fruit snacks known as Fruit Roll-Ups. The finished product has a texture that's similar to a strip of leather, though it fortunately doesn't have the taste to match. These subtly sweet snacks are easy to find at many stores around the country, like Walmart and Trader Joe's.

A study in the National Library of Medicine reports that fruit leathers contain "substantial quantities of dietary fibers, carbohydrates, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants," thanks to the use of real fruit as a primary ingredient. Because of this, and because of their absence of artificial sweeteners and colors, many people perceive fruit leathers as a healthier alternative to processed fruit snacks.

Or are they? Could it be that every time you enjoy these supposedly "healthy" fruit snacks, you're actually consuming large amounts of chemicals?