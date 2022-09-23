Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite Alcohol Shot - Exclusive Survey

One way you know you've reached adulthood is when you're legally allowed into a bar. Through some trial and error, people eventually find their groove and which drinks they like best. Not only that, some people believe they can surmise parts of your personality based on what you drink. New Jersey Digest author Garrett Rutledge — a self-confessed "judgmental whiskey drinker who likes dark corners" — suggests wine drinkers are the socialites in different classes. For example, red wine drinkers are "snobs," white wine drinkers are "the talkative ones," and rosé drinkers are "new to [the] game." Beer drinkers, he believes, are harder to determine than they used to be based on the ever-changing beer scene and the introduction of craft beers.

Whatever your drink of choice, sometimes less is more. And, when it comes to alcohol shots, that statement makes perfect sense. A Quora poster asked, "Why do people drink shots? I've never understood this." It might appear to some that you're getting less for your dollars. It looks like a tiny drink compared to wine and beer. However, as one respondent replied, "The dosage of alcohol is equal to that of a standard serving of beer ... so you essentially can drink the amount of alcohol in a beer without actually having to drink beer." However, you may prefer the taste of shots over a large drink. In a recent survey, Mashed asked what people's favorite shots were.