The Pepsi Campfire Flavors That Scream Limited-Edition

Pepsi has always been a bit of a rebellious brand. Who else would attempt to overthrow Coca Cola's decade-long reign as the ruling soda in 1893 by introducing a similar beverage? Even in the 1980s, Insider reveals that Pepsi launched an advertising attack, sparing no expense by showcasing stars like Tina Turner, Michael J. Fox, and Michael Jackson. And, in keeping with Pepsi's anti-establishment vibe, the company has repeatedly introduced flavors that push the boundaries of how an actual cola should taste.

While some would prefer to forget Pepsi's 2004 cinnamon-flavored Pepsi Fire (which was reportedly deemed too sweet, according to Newsweek), this didn't stop the beverage giant from bravely trying new things. The Takeout reminisced about 2020's Pepsi Apple Pie, saying it had "warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple." In what they swore wasn't an April Fool's joke, All Recipes called Pepsi's Peeps-based concoction a mix of the cola's taste with that of a "marshmallow bird or bunny." And, back in March 2022, Pepsi and IHOP teamed up to create Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, an offering that promised to deliver the sweet taste of maple syrup with hints of caramel (via CNET).

And now, the brand that refuses to be pegged down has come up with a new, quirky flavor that will remind you of summer.