How You Can Get A Free Iced Dunkin' Drink This Week

On Instagram, Dunkin' announced the new promotion with a popular meme of @dudewithsign holding up a cardboard sign in front of Dunkin' that reads "Iced coffee all year round." In the caption, the brand revealed the must-know details. Now through September 28, people can get a free iced drink from Dunkin' if they order through Grubhub. Customers must be Grubhub Plus members (which costs $9.99 per month), and the promotion covers drinks up to $6 in price.

According to a blog post by The Krazy Coupon Lady, there are 10 eligible iced drinks, including cold brew coffee and iced tea. Customers will also get free delivery on orders of $12 or more if they're Grubhub Plus members and free delivery on orders of $15 or more if they aren't a member. There's no promo code needed; it's automatically applied at checkout.

The influencer behind @dudewithsign — a.k.a. Seth Philips — also posted about the promotion on his own account. He revealed that a few lucky winners had the chance to have their drinks delivered to them personally by him if they commented on his post. Only followers who live in New York qualified for that specific perk, though.