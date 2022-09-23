The Disturbing Death Of A New Jersey Food Factory Worker

Injuries occur fairly frequently in the food service industry, which isn't surprising when you take into consideration the presence of sharp knives and hot cooking equipment. According to Cintas Corporation and Vanasse Law, food service injuries account for one in every 20 on-the-job injuries. The most common are punctures from sharp objects and broken dishes; burns from boiling water, fryers, and stoves; eye injuries from grease splatter; and strains from lifting heavy equipment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, injuries are even more common in special food services, which include food trucks, service contractors, and catering companies. Per 100,000 full-time special food workers, 107.6 require days off from work due to the severity of their injuries (per BLS).

Sometimes, such accidents are unpreventable, but when hazardous working conditions are present with no warning, the company might be held liable (via HG Legal Resources). Even if the company isn't responsible for medical bills, they oftentimes still provide worker's compensation depending on laws, which vary by state. But sometimes, money isn't enough to make up for the incident, which unfortunately was the case recently at a New Jersey processing plant on September 19 (per Today).