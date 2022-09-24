How Prue Leith's Food Once Landed 28 People In The Hospital

We know Prue Leith as the quaint but sassy, yet always ready for a laugh, judge on "The Great British Baking Show." Before landing the GBBO job in place of Mary Berry, the culinary expert already had a lengthy career. In 1989, she received an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) and in 2010, a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) as part of the queen's birthday honor List in those years (via The Caterer). And, while she doesn't use the title on GBBO, her official name is Dame Prue Leith (per BBC America).

Prior to this, the South African — who will celebrate her 83rd birthday in February 2023 — opened her first catering business when she was just 20 years old. Nine years later she started Leith's — a London-based Michelin-star restaurant — that she ran for 25 years. She also opened several schools for training in the culinary arts, and has four cookbooks and eight fiction novels, per Prue Leith. But, with all that culinary expertise, it's difficult to comprehend how she could send nearly 30 people to a hospital with food poisoning.