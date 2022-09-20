GBBO's Prue Leith Is Bringing Her One-Woman Show To The US

These days, Dame Prue Leith is best known for appearing beside Paul Hollywood as the decidedly less-intimidating half of the judge's panel on "The Great British Bake Off," which just dropped its Season 13 premiere on Netflix last week with the series' requisite "Cake Week" battle. But before she took over for Mary Berry, who bid the show adieu in 2016, Leith had already made a name for herself in the British and South African food world.

Born in Cape Town, Leith's list of accomplishments includes restaurateur (her Culinary Institute's onsite eatery has boasted South African-inspired seasonal dishes like roasted lamb with moskonfyt-glazed beetroot), chef, television personality, journalist, food writer, and novelist. She's even the Chancellor of Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, Scotland. We're pretty sure she's not tired of the "Bake Off" world just yet, but Leith is still bent on advancing her career outside of the hit baking competition. According to The Mirror, she's poised for a "one-woman show" across the pond.