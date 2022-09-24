Wendy's Hilariously Throws Shade At McDonald's Yet Again
When you think of the most popular fast food chains in America, next to Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Wendy's are guaranteed to make the cut. Last year, McDonald's took first place in QSR's list of the 50 most profitable fast food restaurants in America but Wendy's wasn't far behind taking spot number five.
However, A lot of social media users tend to prefer Wendy's for the fast food chain's dedication to fresh ingredients (per Reddit). McDonald's may get some hateful comments from time to time but fast food lovers can still throw down appreciation for McDonald's fries, as @grubspot posted on TikTok.
Yet, Wendy's is privy to its competition, and the company not only upgraded its fry recipe last year to ensure firmer more crispy fries (via Restaurant Business). And, the company also threw some shade at McDonald's by mimicking their droopy fries (per Entrepreneur).
Wendy's is known for having a reactive Twitter account with the tagline "we like our tweets the way we like our fries: hot, crispy, and better than anyone expects from a fast food restaurant." According to Today, Wendy's has been taking jabs at McDonald's for years. Whether it's a tweet paying respects to the egg McMuffin, due to Wendy's rolling out a new breakfast menu (per QSR), or a negative callout of McDonald's food quality, Wendy's has no plans to surrender in the Twitter war.
Wendy's calls out McDonald's soft serve yet again
A few days ago, Wendy's tweeted a picture of a raccoon emerging from a dumpster with the caption "walking outside after they say the ice cream machine's broken." As far as the real reason McDonald's ice cream machines always seem to be broken, there's a lot more to that story.
This recent roast isn't the first time Wendy's has gone after McDonald's ice cream machines. In 2017, Wendy's tweeted, "When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine" in response to a faulty link posted by McDonald's for a black Friday sale. Then in 2020, McDonald's even turned the joke on themselves with a comical post acknowledging the problem on Twitter.
According to CBS News, there may have been some relief on the horizon for McDonald's soft-serve lovers due to advanced technology. Yet, with safety accusations being made and an outside company trying to formulate a similar product, a major lawsuit is now underway. Any hope of fixed machines is still a dream of the future, but there is always McBroken, which can help you track which ice cream machines are down at surrounding McDonald's locations.
One thing is for sure: Social media users can't get enough of Wendy's roasts. In regards to the chain's recent jab at McDonald's, one user stated "This is why Wendy's is the best."