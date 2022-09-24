Wendy's Hilariously Throws Shade At McDonald's Yet Again

When you think of the most popular fast food chains in America, next to Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Wendy's are guaranteed to make the cut. Last year, McDonald's took first place in QSR's list of the 50 most profitable fast food restaurants in America but Wendy's wasn't far behind taking spot number five.

However, A lot of social media users tend to prefer Wendy's for the fast food chain's dedication to fresh ingredients (per Reddit). McDonald's may get some hateful comments from time to time but fast food lovers can still throw down appreciation for McDonald's fries, as @grubspot posted on TikTok.

Yet, Wendy's is privy to its competition, and the company not only upgraded its fry recipe last year to ensure firmer more crispy fries (via Restaurant Business). And, the company also threw some shade at McDonald's by mimicking their droopy fries (per Entrepreneur).

Wendy's is known for having a reactive Twitter account with the tagline "we like our tweets the way we like our fries: hot, crispy, and better than anyone expects from a fast food restaurant." According to Today, Wendy's has been taking jabs at McDonald's for years. Whether it's a tweet paying respects to the egg McMuffin, due to Wendy's rolling out a new breakfast menu (per QSR), or a negative callout of McDonald's food quality, Wendy's has no plans to surrender in the Twitter war.