Costco Just Dropped The Best News About Its Hot Dog And Soda Combo

While some people will argue that inflation is a natural part of the economy, it's hard to argue against Costco's famous hot dog combo. Despite the ebbs and flows of America's economic strength, the wholesale retailer's combo has remained unchanged since the 1980s, being offered for the reliable price of $1.50 for almost 40 years. Though one thing that is routine is the periodic rumor mill that the combo meal price may just go up in cost.

In 2018, 425Business reported a conversation between Costco's co-founder Jim Sinegal and CEO Craig Jelinek, in which Jelinek stated, "Jim, we can't sell this hot dog for a buck fifty. We are losing our rear ends." To which the president's response was, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out." The CEO obviously figured it out because the iconic meal is still selling at $1.50 several years after that particular conversation. Now, with inflation at its highest rate in decades, it seems more likely than ever that $1.50 for a hot dog is just not possible.