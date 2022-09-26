Social Media Is Lighting Up Over Popeyes' Nod To Rihanna

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest nights in food and sports, especially for the football lovers who will actually get to watch their teams play, but that's not all. The culmination of the NFL season is also a big night for pop culture fanatics thanks to the starstudded halftime show that seems to become even more of a spectacle every year, and, if we were to take a guess, the performance that will take place during Super Bowl LVII next year on Sunday, February 12 will probably follow suit. "Why?" you ask? Because the event will be headlined by none other than Rihanna, who has been absent from the stage for over three years (via Concert Archives).

After TMZ revealed that the NFL and Roc Nation were apparently in talks with the "Umbrella" singer to perform, Rihanna confirmed her participation with an internet-breaking Instagram photo of her holding a football with the NFL logo printed on it. The snap, which also happened to mark the Grammy winner's return to the social media platform after a four-month hiatus, has amassed over 6 million likes as of this writing and 146,000-plus comments. "I've never been more excited about football in my life," wrote "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum Yvie Oddly, while singer Lizzo simply commented, "Screaming." Additionally, Rihanna's post also spawned a hilarious parody from a famous fast food chicken chain that has the internet in stitches.