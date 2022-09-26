Trader Joe's New Granola Has A Breakfast-Inspired Twist

Whether you're looking for something lighter than a big stack of pancakes or you need something quick and easy on a busy weekday morning, granola is a very popular breakfast choice. As for whether it's a healthy meal (or snack), it depends. According to Healthline, if people choose a kind of granola with little to no added sugar and one that's high in protein and fiber, it can be nutritious. Depending on the ingredients, it can also be a good source of iron, magnesium, and other vitamins and antioxidants.

You can make homemade granola or snag it at the grocery store. There are tons of popular brands, from Bear Naked to Kind to Nature Valley, and even more flavors available. Even Trader Joe's has its fair share of granola varieties. Recently, the grocery retailer came out with a new type of granola inspired by a favorite breakfast treat that has Instagram abuzz. Here's what you need to know about the Trader Joe's Cinnamon Roll Drizzled Granola.