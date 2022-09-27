Crumbl Cookies Just Brought Back A Pumpkin-Inspired Flavor
Another Monday is upon us once again, and it's the very first one of fall at that. Depending on where you live, you may finally be starting to see the season reflected in the outside world, perhaps by a slight chill in the air or a colorful array of leaves on the trees (via The Weather Channel). However, if you reside in an area where the external temperature is still reading like summer, there are plenty of goodies out there designed to help you get your fall on while the weather catches up. Sipping on a Pumpkin Spice Latte might be how some coffee connoisseurs prefer to pass the time, while ice cream enthusiasts may prefer a frozen autumnal dessert.
This week, Crumbl Cookies is also offering patrons a taste for a limited time. The Utah-based chain already had fans freaking out over its Pumpkin Chocolate Chip cookie on Instagram a few weeks back. Starting today, it is trying to entice pumpkin lovers once again with the return of its Caramel Pumpkin cookie, which, according to the blog Crumbl Cookie Flavors, is back in the rotation for the first time since September 4, 2021. The treat is available now through October 1 and is joined by five other flavors: Milk Chocolate Chip, Pink Sugar, Lemon Glaze, Raspberry Butter Cake, and Peanut Butter Creme featuring Nutter Butter.
Crumbl fans are stoked about its Caramel Pumpkin cookie
One week after celebrating its five-year anniversary, Crumbl Cookies is inviting customers to "FALL in love" with a brand new flavor lineup that features its returning Caramel Pumpkin cookie. It consists of a "rich pumpkin cookie, smooth caramel cream cheese frosting, and a delightful sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice," as Crumbl described in an Instagram post that had some fans chomping at the bit. "Caramel pumpkin...literally the best cookie flavor ever!!!!! See you soon Crumbl!!!" Instagram user @devumvbarot commented while @itsjennahelfrich said they would be going all out and "grabbing a caramel pumpkin cookie and a pumpkin cream cold brew in the morning."
The Instagrammer apparently wasn't the only one with plans to visit the chain for a Caramel Pumpkin cookie either, as Reddit user u/ExperienceJunior has not only tried the treat already but offered a review of it, as well. "Y'all holy crap this is the best cookie i've ever eaten in my life," the Redditor said before awarding the score of 1,000 out of 10. "Honestly thinking about going back and getting a dozen and then freezing them," they added, which is one way for fans can munch on the cookies long after they leave Crumbl on Saturday. Others, meanwhile, can try recreating the treat with a copycat recipe.