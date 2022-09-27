Crumbl Cookies Just Brought Back A Pumpkin-Inspired Flavor

Another Monday is upon us once again, and it's the very first one of fall at that. Depending on where you live, you may finally be starting to see the season reflected in the outside world, perhaps by a slight chill in the air or a colorful array of leaves on the trees (via The Weather Channel). However, if you reside in an area where the external temperature is still reading like summer, there are plenty of goodies out there designed to help you get your fall on while the weather catches up. Sipping on a Pumpkin Spice Latte might be how some coffee connoisseurs prefer to pass the time, while ice cream enthusiasts may prefer a frozen autumnal dessert.

This week, Crumbl Cookies is also offering patrons a taste for a limited time. The Utah-based chain already had fans freaking out over its Pumpkin Chocolate Chip cookie on Instagram a few weeks back. Starting today, it is trying to entice pumpkin lovers once again with the return of its Caramel Pumpkin cookie, which, according to the blog Crumbl Cookie Flavors, is back in the rotation for the first time since September 4, 2021. The treat is available now through October 1 and is joined by five other flavors: Milk Chocolate Chip, Pink Sugar, Lemon Glaze, Raspberry Butter Cake, and Peanut Butter Creme featuring Nutter Butter.