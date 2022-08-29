Instagram Is Freaking Out About Crumbl Cookies' Fall Flavor

The most delicious way to track the changing of the seasons is by eagerly awaiting the arrival of new menu items on at our favorite restaurants. For a long time, the official start of fall for some foodies has been whenever Starbucks brings back its Pumpkin Spice Latte which was first sold to customers in 2003, according to CBSNews. These days, restaurant chains from IHOP to Dunkin', and even local coffee shops and bakeries, usher in the cooler months with a selection of seasonal options.

Enter Crumbl Cookies. This chain of cookie bakeries has built a rotating menu into its business model, with flavors rotating on a weekly basis, and new flavors being added frequently (via Crumbl Cookies). Fans on Instagram called the chain's summer lineup the best one yet, but they might change their minds when they hear what the brand has planned for the week straddling the end of August and beginning of September.