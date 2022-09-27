Marcus Samuelsson's Awe-Inspiring Birthday Wish To Serena Williams

Tennis star Serena Williams and celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson previously came together in 2013 to host the annual Taste of Tennis, a "tasting event" featuring numerous famous chefs that commenced the US Open (via Haute Living). Williams and her sister, Venus, even helped Samuelsson make tacos for the event. According to The Wall Street Journal, the trio was full of smiles and laughter, but Williams was serious about the food. "I love to cook. I'm a baby chef. ... I cook anything," she said.

Samuelsson has clearly remained a fan of Williams, taking to Instagram just two weeks ago when the superstar athlete retired from tennis. "With Serena stepping away from tennis we're witnessing the end of an incredible era ... As a father of a little Black girl I cannot be more thankful that she has you ... to look up to as a testament to all that is possible," Samuelsson wrote. And when Williams' birthday rolled around recently, Samuelsson shared another tribute.