Marcus Samuelsson's Awe-Inspiring Birthday Wish To Serena Williams
Tennis star Serena Williams and celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson previously came together in 2013 to host the annual Taste of Tennis, a "tasting event" featuring numerous famous chefs that commenced the US Open (via Haute Living). Williams and her sister, Venus, even helped Samuelsson make tacos for the event. According to The Wall Street Journal, the trio was full of smiles and laughter, but Williams was serious about the food. "I love to cook. I'm a baby chef. ... I cook anything," she said.
Samuelsson has clearly remained a fan of Williams, taking to Instagram just two weeks ago when the superstar athlete retired from tennis. "With Serena stepping away from tennis we're witnessing the end of an incredible era ... As a father of a little Black girl I cannot be more thankful that she has you ... to look up to as a testament to all that is possible," Samuelsson wrote. And when Williams' birthday rolled around recently, Samuelsson shared another tribute.
Samuelsson invites Williams for cooking lessons in birthday post
Serena Williams reportedly hasn't been big on birthdays in the past, but that didn't stop Marcus Samuelsson from taking to social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to wish her a happy 41st birthday. "Happy birthday, Serena Williams! You're an inspiration on and off the court and I can't wait to see what this next chapter holds for you. If you need any cooking lessons with your newfound time, gimme a call!" Samuelsson captioned a photo of the pair.
Fellow fans took to the comments on Instagram to also wish Williams a happy birthday. User @savitri_yvette wrote, "Your invite is quite the [present emoji]." Several Facebook users posted a gif with a birthday cake that reads, "May your day be wonderfully blessed." Twitter users got in on the action too, including the account for the Australian Open, which succinctly wrote "Strong. Powerful. Beautiful. Happy birthday to @serenawilliams."