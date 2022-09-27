Starbucks Is Finally Ready To Address Unionization Head-On

For over a year, the corporate overlords at Starbucks HQ have been making broad — and very public — efforts to dissuade employees from advancing their nationwide push for union representation with Workers United. While Starbucks has denied accusations of union busting, the brand is still facing over 200 alleged labor violations from the National Labor Relations Board (per Politico). Namely, the chain has been accused of firing baristas helming union campaigns and illegally denying health benefits and raises to pro-union employees (per PBS), creating what The Guardian calls "a culture of fear" at the coffee chain.

At a September 13 "Investor Day" presentation in Seattle, Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz unveiled a plan to "reinvent" the chain by tackling both efficiency in its stores and the wellbeing of its disheartened employees. It was the first major sign that Starbucks was willing to come to some sort of an agreement with its pro-union workers, who have been driving record-high turnover rates at the chain lately. This week, Starbucks announced what may be the next step on the road to consensus.