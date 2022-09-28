Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Absolute Best Holiday For Food

In a Mashed-conducted survey of 582 of our readers, we found out which holiday is the best for foodies. With 68.21% of votes, Thanksgiving expectedly comes in first place. Second place goes to Christmas with 19.93% of votes, and the Fourth of July scores third place with 7.04% of votes (interestingly, as the percentage matches the date of the holiday). Last place went to St. Patrick's Day with only 2.06% of votes, and Easter garnered 2.75% of votes.

A traditional Thanksgiving menu is made up of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Some of the best Thanksgiving side dishes include sweet potatoes, rolls, numerous vegetables, and other seasonal desserts.

You may already be aware of the reason for feasting on Thanksgiving. According to History, the English settlers that found Plymouth, Massachusetts didn't have the easiest first year. However, in November of 1621, the pilgrims' first corn harvest was successful after help from Native Americans, and they threw a large feast as a celebration. This is how Thanksgiving got its start, and why Americans get to enjoy food on the highest-scoring holiday of our survey.