Blacktoberfest Is Back For 2022. Here's Everything We Know

For 2022, Blacktoberfest will be popping up in three different cities: St. Louis, Missouri, on October 1; Atlanta on October 15; and Durham, North Carolina, on October 22. The St. Louis event will take place at the Page of Carter Commons, which is home to a community kitchen as well as Black-owned businesses such as Girlfriend's Closet and Burn 365 Fitness. In Atlanta, the festival will be held at Hippin' Hops Breweries' new 11,000-square-foot facility, and in Durham, it's taking place at the Suite Four at Durham Bottling Company — a building with nine event spaces commemorating music, art, food, and beer.

"We wanted to create a tradition and venue that would allow people of all cultures to enjoy food and beer that was created by Black people," Mike Potter said to Cuisine Noir Mag. "We have a deep rich cultural connection to brewing and cooking, and there are not enough opportunities for us to showcase the results of these amazing skills." Only 1% of U.S. breweries are Black-owned, and many of these businesses have been eager for the chance to promote their craft.

Potter was hoping that Blacktoberfest would create a space not only for Black brewers, but also people in art, food, and entertainment — resulting in circular economics that would benefit Black professionals and consumers at large. "We wanted to create a template for what a circular economy would look like within the craft beer industry. Many of us as Black brewers and industry professionals often talk about not having a 'seat at the table,' and rightfully so," he said.

Tickets and merchandise can be purchased from Blacktoberfest's website.