Why A Pennsylvania Man Ate The World's Hottest Pepper — Twice

There comes a time in every person's life where they must not only push themselves to the limits not once, but twice, for reasons both spiritual and physical. Perhaps they seek what the state of Pennsylvania promises: "virtue, liberty, and independence." Whether it be climbing the highest mountain, saving the life of another fellow man, or just completing a personal milestone, these people know that there is no gain without pain. One man from the Keystone State may know this better than anyone. His great accomplishment involved eating the world's hottest pepper — twice.

Before we go any further, we must give some context. While the "Dragon's Breath" pepper may sound like any old pepper with a cool nickname, rest assured the folks who named this weren't kidding around. According to PepperScale, the Dragon's Breath pepper measures in at 2.48 million Scoville heat units, outranking the infamous Carolina Reaper's 1.4 million SHU. While everyone has their own comfort level of "heat" in their peppers, eating two (let alone one) of these bad boys isn't like eating jalapeno poppers or stuffed peppers. Eating certain kinds of ultra-hot peppers can make you hallucinate due to the extreme endorphin rush you get when you eat them (via Bon Appetit), so who knows what you'll be seeing should you eat a Dragon's Breath.

But why did this Pennsylvania man put everything on the line just to eat two of these scorching little devils?