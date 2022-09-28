Why Food Porn Is So Appealing, According To Science

We've all been there. Scrolling through Pinterest, Instagram, or TikTok, sucked into a black hole of mouthwatering food picture after food picture after food picture. Maybe it's a slice of deep-dish pizza with the world's longest cheese pull. Maybe it's a burger stacked high with five patties and all the condiments you could dream of. Or maybe it's a fluffy donut the size of your face. No matter your course — or craving — of choice, all of the photos and videos you see on social media can be summed up in one millennial-coined term: food porn. The word (or rather the hashtag #foodporn) was first popularized a few years ago and, according to Whatever Your Dose, is defined as "images that portray food in a very appetizing or aesthetically appealing way."

If you've found yourself drooling over yet another picture of pancakes dripping in syrup or craving a basket of fried chicken after your favorite restaurant posted something on Instagram, you aren't alone. A new study recently revealed that the reason you're so affected by the food porn on your screen could be thanks to science.