The World's Largest Fish And Chips Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Few British foods hold the same significance as traditional fish and chips. According to the U.K's National Federation of Fish Friers, the average Brit consumes at least six portions of fish and chips each year.

In case you are a fish and chips noob, "chips" are thick french fries served with battered and deep-fried fish. Many debate the type of fish that works best, but top contenders include white fish, like cod or haddock. It's all topped with malt vinegar and salt.

Chippies are restaurants or food carts that specialize in fish and chips. The first chippie opened in the early 1800s though the exact origins are widely debated. During the industrial revolution and both World Wars, they grew in significance as working people sought the delicious convenience of a take-out meal. In fact, the tradition of eating fish and chips on Friday nights dates back to a Roman Catholic tradition of not eating other meats on Fridays.

Modern Chippies use over 10% of potatoes and 30% of white fish sold in the U.K. In addition to chippies, you can find fish and chips in pubs, cafes, and even resorts like the record-setting Resorts World Birmingham, U.K.