How To Get Smooth Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin pie is emblematic of warm holiday meals and is often the most fitting (and delicious) means of ending Thanksgiving dinner. Some people are perfectly fine picking up a pie at the grocery store. But others fuss over achieving the perfect crust, the ideally set custard, or the best whipped cream topping. If you're in the latter camp, Mashed asked Elizabeth Nelson, test kitchen manager at Wilton, for some tips on achieving the smoothest, silkiest pumpkin pie.

First things first: You'll want to chill the pie dough, which will help the butter stay solid, make the dough easier to roll out, and ensure a flaky crust. You don't want to overwork the dough, either, Nelson says — that can make it "sticky and tough." And if you really want to get fancy with the crust, you can upgrade your pumpkin pie by adding cocoa powder to the dough, suggests Salon. The Cookful also suggests adding cinnamon to the dough to give it a bit of extra pizzazz.

As for the pie's filling, you're not alone if your pumpkin pies always seem to end up cracked on the top. Here's how to fix it, once and for all.