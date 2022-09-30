Why This Swiss Court Ruling Left Chocolate Maker Lindt A Happy Bunny

Lindt is very proud of its decades-old gold chocolate bunny and with good reason. The legendary chocolate maker says the gold bunny was created by one of the firm's master chocolatiers when his daughter saw a real bunny during a traditional Easter brunch that ran away before the child could get close. The product itself was introduced to the German market in 1952, when Rodolphe Lindt perfected work on a machine that would allow chocolate to be processed until it was smooth, and then molded into different shapes, per Lindt.

Since then, the image of the ribboned gold bunny has become so intertwined with the Lindt brand that a Swiss court has said it "deserve[s] protection from copycat products," per CNN. That protection includes ensuring no one makes chocolate bunnies wrapped in gold foil — including Germany discount retailer Lidl, who went to market with its own chocolate rabbit treats.

The Northamptonshire Telegraph says Lindt fired the first shot in this battle of the chocolate bunnies in 2018, when the company said Lidl's gold bunny and its own looked so similar, customers would get confused. But, a Swiss commercial court rejected Lindt's claims in 2021, allowing Lidl to keep its confection.