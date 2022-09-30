21% Of People Think This Is The Best Arizona Iced Tea Flavor - Mashed Survey

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, Arizona iced tea has remained at 99 cents. And, according to an interview with the Los Angeles Times, it's something the company is serious about. "I'm committed to that 99-cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt," chairman Don Vultaggio said. He goes on to cite the apparent price gouging from the oil industry and other manufacturers. "Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me," he said. The size of the can hasn't varied either; it's still the same 23-ounce portion that's been sold since the early '90s.

Though practically every business has felt an impact during these tumultuous times, Vultaggio doesn't seem to be losing out on anything by keeping his prices low. Per Forbes, he owns the company alone with his two sons and is worth $3 billion. The drink itself sold around $1.2 billion in 2016, making it the most popular canned (or bottled) tea beverage behind Lipton. To find out which flavor our readers enjoy the most, we conducted a survey of six different varieties.