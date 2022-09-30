M&M's New Color Is Stealing The Show With Its Own Theme Song

M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters.

Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's characters are based off a specific color found in each bag, and have become recognizable symbols both in the candy aisle and on television. You've likely seen the commercial with Red and Yellow finding out that Santa does exist (and vice versa) every year around the Christmas season (via TODAY) or you may also remember that brief, but really weird, controversy with the Green M&M getting sneakers instead of pumps back in January (via CBS News). People really seem to love these animated candy characters, don't they?

Earlier this month, M&M's teased that "something new" was coming, something large enough that it would change just what was possible in the world of M&M's. It would seem that Mars is making a big stir over its new character, including a new theme song of all things.