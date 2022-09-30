How José Andrés Is Helping Floridians In Hurricane Ian's Wake

The Tampa Bay Times says WCK relief workers began arriving at hard-hit sites along with first responders and drove to wherever they were most needed, and these included Fort Myers Beach, Venice, and Punta Gorda. The organization's director of relief operations, Fiona Donovan, said the WCK's operations there are now being seen as a "long-term response."

The team is focused on handing out fresh, hot meals, and the menu is expected to rely on "the cultural preferences of where we're serving." In Fort Myers and Cape Coral, the foods distributed in the early going have included salads, pasta bolognese, and ham-and-cheese sandwiches. The WCK deployment will have the group's own chefs as well as chefs and volunteers on the ground who will altogether strive to produce an estimated 15,000 cold meals and 10,000 hot ones daily.

José Andrés took to social media where he shared footage from areas devastated by Hurricane Ian as well as some of the first images of what the WCK deployment looked like. He also noted that "we have an amphibious vehicle to be able to reach wherever needed with food, water!" Fellow chef Ming Tsai responded to the call, saying, "Pls support @WCKitchen" In an interesting crossover, one user guessed that the rugged vehicle was "a Ukrainian-made amphibious vehicle SHERP, no less!"