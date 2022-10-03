The First Ever Costco Has Opened In New Zealand And It's Chaos

What is it about Costco that makes shoppers so crazy? Is it the promise of big savings at block-busting prices? Is it the affinity for giant oversized packages of snack foods? Or is it that for literal pocket change, you can eat like royalty at the indoor food court? Maybe the reasons are trivial in the end, considering that no matter what it is, something draws thousands upon thousands of Americans to Costco every year. In 2016, Forbes published an article exploring the phenomena of what it calls " Costcoholics," shoppers who seem almost addicted to visiting and shopping at their local Costco.

While this may seem like a riff on Costco as a whole, the truth is that Costco has an attractive business model and it's darn good at what it does. People love saving on big purchases, and Costco provides that in spades. You could joke about how Americans must be crazy about fast food considering McDonald's popularity, for example, but you can't deny that it's a wildly successful profit model. With 583 locations across the United States (via ScrapeHero), Costco's model of membership-based, warehouse-style shopping has made it one of the most recognizable names in American retail shopping. Americans love Costco and Costco seems to love us right back.

But if America is the homeland of big-box shopping, how would another country, such as New Zealand for instance, react to a Costco opening up for the first time in their area?